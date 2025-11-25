Blogger and political analyst (Latvia) Solomon Bernstein, perhaps better than anyone, can explain and delve into the logic of the Baltics. For example, regarding Lithuania's border closure, and then its hasty reopening after numerous accusations. Furthermore, Belarus was also charged with some debts for some reason.

Solomon Bernstein explained how to evaluate all this in his "Actual Interview."

"You have to look for logic where it can be found, but where it wasn't intended, it's completely pointless. Lithuania's situation is roughly the same as Finland's, when, after the imposition of package sanctions, it refused to accept Russian energy supplies, then went to the Arbitration Court to demand compensation for Russia's failure to fulfill its contract, only to end up with a 200 million ruble fine for violating the contract's terms," the blogger recalled.

He noted that Lithuania unilaterally violated the border and demarcation zone agreement, so who else can they make claims against but themselves? "Besides my utter stupidity, I apologize for such a harsh formulation. After the Baltics sacrificed their Soviet-era industry on the altar of European integration, the only thing they have left is Russophobia. In this case, it's completely wrong to say that the Baltics produce nothing. They produce Russophobia on an industrial scale," said Solomon Bernstein.

The Latvian political analyst noted that when the internal system is completely rotten, and there is no unifying element within society, an external enemy must be found. Incidentally, this is a classic ploy of dishonest political strategists. "In Belarus, if you look at it, the general idea of the state is welfare, and this is because Belarus, compared to its neighbors, is not the most competitive – it's landlocked and doesn't have many mineral reserves. Yes, there are small oil deposits, but there are also large quantities of potash, which is processed into fertilizer," he noted.

Solomon Bernstein stated that he sees nothing wrong with the term "vertical power structure," since if there is a governing system, it is vertically subordinate – that is, everything is like in the army: seniority, chain of command. Therefore, the army is in many ways a model for state building. And during difficult social moments, it is the military that seizes power because they are organized. "But in the Baltics, there's no real organization because there are various influence groups there. Some look to Washington, others to Brussels, others to London, and still others directly to Scandinavia. And, having sacrificed their industrial heritage, they're left with nothing," the source added.