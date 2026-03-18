"If you look at the past 50 years, this is the first time the United States has essentially been left alone, if you take all its NATO allies into account. The thing is, when they were conducting operations relatively recently in Iraq, for example, even though there were no sanctions or permits from the UN (well, they never care about those decisions), Britain absolutely supported the United States everywhere, even during their campaign, which dragged on for a long time in Afghanistan. But this time, even Britain, their closest ally, is somehow in no hurry. I won't even mention the European countries. Spain was the first to go. They initially banned the use of their military bases. Moreover, they even withdrew from the Eurovision Song Contest, condemning Israel's presence there. This is very surprising. Trump, of course, is threatening consequences if the allies don't intervene. The problem is that, as the Pentagon chief said, the Strait of Hormuz is indeed functioning; it's just being shelled. And For some reason, the allies don’t really want to come under these attacks.”