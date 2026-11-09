The World Marks International Day against Fascism, Racism and Anti-Semitism on November 9

On November 9, the world remembers the victims of fascism, racism, and anti-Semitism. It was on November 9, 1938, that mass pogroms against the Jewish population began in Germany.

Over the course of two nights, more than 1,400 synagogues were burned, approximately 7,500 stores and other businesses were destroyed, and at least 90 people were killed. Another 30,000 Jewish men were sent to concentration camps. These events became known as Kristallnacht. Since 1992, November 9 has been marked by an international campaign against fascism and anti-Semitism.

For Belarus, this memory is especially important. During the Great Patriotic War, the Nazis destroyed entire villages, killed civilians, and deported people for forced labor. Today, the circumstances of these crimes continue to be established as part of the criminal investigation into the genocide of the Belarusian people.

Before the investigation, it was believed that 9,200 settlements suffered during the years of occupation. Now their number is at least 12,868. The list of villages completely destroyed along with their inhabitants and not restored after the war includes 290 instead of the previous 186. Each of them repeated the tragic fate of Khatyn.

Information about places of forced detention has also changed. There are now 578 camps in Belarus, down from the previously known 480. Thousands of civilians and prisoners of war were imprisoned behind their barbed wire. People died from hunger, disease, torture, and backbreaking labor. Children were among the prisoners: in some camps, they were used as blood donors.

Punitive operations were no less brutal. Before the investigation, 140 such operations were known; now, 187 have been identified. The investigation has uncovered another 47 operations, information about which had previously not been included in the overall statistics. During these operations, the occupiers destroyed entire villages, shot residents, and burned houses.

Belarus's total losses during the occupation exceeded 3 million civilians and prisoners of war. Destruction affected 209 cities, and more than 380,000 people were deported into German slave labor.

During the investigation into the genocide of the Belarusian people, more than 21,000 people have been identified and questioned. Nearly 8,000 of these are victims, including former death camp prisoners. Their testimony has become part of the evidence base and allows us to consistently reconstruct the events of those years and the circumstances of the crimes committed.

More than 130 excavations have been conducted at the sites of the tragedies. Search operations are ongoing. Across the republic, 166 previously unknown sites of extermination and burial of civilians and prisoners of war have already been identified, more than half of which are mass burial sites.