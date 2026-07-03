On July 3, in Victory Park in Minsk, you can see unique examples of vintage equipment, hear army songs, and sample soldier's porridge.

An impressive exhibition lined Pobediteley Avenue in the Belarusian capital. Of all the exhibits, the world's only surviving original T-35A tank immediately catches your eye.

Alexander Ivanov, Chief Curator of the Patriot Central Park of the Russian Ministry of Defense

According to Alexander Ivanov, Chief Curator of the Patriot Central Park of the Russian Ministry of Defense, 61 such tanks were produced at the Kharkiv Locomotive Plant. In 1941, almost all of them were lost, primarily in Ukraine. The main reason was technical problems. "This is the only tank that remains in its original form. It was lucky enough to be sent to the Kazan Tank School as a training tank," noted Alexander Ivanov.

Modern equipment is also on display at the exhibition, including the Belarusian designs "Belgrade" and "Polonez."

At 12:00, a demonstration performance by dog handlers and their charges will begin. Mine countermeasures specialists, signalmen, and military medics will set up their stations. The organizers promise contests, prizes, gifts, and, of course, soldier's porridge.