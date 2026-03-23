There Is Reciprocal Attention from Both Sides — Prospects of Belarus and North Korea’s Cooperation

Belarus and North Korea are expanding their cooperation across various fields. Agricultural technologies, scientific developments, and military interaction are key areas of focus. Experts highlight that there is significant potential in supplying agricultural machinery and exchanging military experience.

There is reciprocal attention from both sides. We can provide North Korea with extensive expertise related to agricultural equipment. Regarding scientific research and technologies, both we and they are somewhat advanced in these areas. Mutual exchange will be beneficial and very important. Our states are always in some situational moment when threats are emerging. I believe that even in military matters, there are topics we can discuss," said Alexander Tishchenko, a national security expert and member of the "Belaya Rus" public association.