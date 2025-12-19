After the conclusion of the Belarusian People's Congress, delegates and guests, who will be returning to the implementation of the assigned tasks, shared their impressions and work plans.

There was a real hunt for this man on December 19th. Journalists were constantly calling him, literally lining up to get an interview. Yes, heroes (as Alexander Lukashenko called them) are true and very modest these days.

He is the absolute record holder in the country – he threshed over 8,000 tons of grain in the current harvest campaign. The president even recalls how, when he himself managed an agricultural producer, they harvested half as much.

Pavel Shutilo, machine operator at OJSC Kukhchitsy:

"If a person wants to work, they will work anywhere. You can never force a person." You could say the state supported me when I was given a house: after 10 years, they allowed me to buy one."

Pavel is not only an experienced machine operator but also a father of many children, having fulfilled the President's directive to have three.

"My wife and I planned to have three children, but the third was supposed to be a girl, and we have three boys," Pavel Shutilo noted.

There was a lot of talk during the Congress about demographics and large families—it should be fashionable. For example, Maria Leshkevich, a mother of many children and now a Supreme Court judge, decided so—the vote was open.

"Overall, this is a very important event, a very responsible one, since judges of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court were elected for the first time today. "This historic event, the trust placed in these highest organs of popular power, increases the responsibility that will be placed on us in the future," Maria Leshkevich emphasized.

Belavia CEO Igor Cherginets, although not a delegate or invited to the Belarusian People's Congress, also drew close attention from journalists. He counted: Alexander Lukashenko mentioned Belavia three times during his address to the people and parliament. The topic of the sky continued on December 19th – aircraft manufacturing, repair of civilian and military aircraft – all of this is entirely achievable, according to Igor Cherginets. The fleet will be replenished with new foreign aircraft in 2026, and there is contact with the Americans.

Igor Cherginets, CEO of Belavia Airlines:

"We're already meeting with our partners – we had a meeting with the vice president of Boeing." A good, friendly meeting. We discussed how we're currently expanding and rebuilding our cooperation. In 2026, the airline's fleet will be expanded, which will greatly simplify aircraft maintenance, spare parts, and software procurement. Sanctions have been lifted, and accordingly, financial issues—I'm talking about making payments in dollars—are also becoming easier. Everyone is asking about outstanding intergovernmental air service agreements between the countries; this is the cornerstone; without it, flying is impossible. Therefore, we hope that such an agreement will emerge in the foreseeable future, the government will work on it, and it will be signed, and then we can begin some planning."