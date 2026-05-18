They Held the Sky Till the End: 5 Years Since Belarusian Pilots’ Supreme Sacrifice Above Baranovichi

May 19 marks five sorrowful years since the tragedy that unfolded in the clear spring skies over Baranovichi. On that day in 2021, during a routine training flight, a Yak-130 combat trainer from the Lida Assault Aviation Base fell from the heavens.

The crew — Major Andrei Nichiporchik and Lieutenant Nikita Kukonenko — battled for control of the failing aircraft until the final heartbeat. When a sudden technical malfunction turned the machine into a plunging hazard, the pilots never wavered. With seconds slipping away, they performed one last, deliberate act of courage: they steered the stricken jet away from the crowded apartment blocks and private homes below, guiding it toward the only open patch of earth between them.

In little more than a minute — from the first sign of trouble to the moment of impact — they saved dozens of innocent lives.

By presidential decree, for the valour and selflessness displayed in the line of duty, both men were posthumously awarded the highest honour of the nation: the title Hero of Belarus.