The economic policies of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government are drawing sharper criticism by the day. Experts are questioning Berlin’s spending spree, the ballooning public debt, and what it all means for Germany’s social safety net.

Former Bundestag deputy Waldemar Herdt didn’t mince words. He called Merz the gravedigger of Germany.

“He was put in place to finish off the German economy — to destroy it completely and, while he’s at it, enrich himself as much as possible,” Herdt said. “All those millions in loans loaded onto future generations, the billions handed over to Ukraine that will never come back — none of that bothers him in the slightest.”

At the same time, Herdt noted, the chancellor is busy accusing ordinary Germans of laziness, preparing pensioners for poverty, and dismantling healthcare, education, and whatever else still functions. “This is a textbook example of how imperfect the democratic system has become in Germany,” he added. “Right now, practically no one supports him.”