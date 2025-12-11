"European authorities are restricting visits to the Republic of Belarus for their residents, their citizens. They fear cultural and political interaction. They fear that people will see that normal people live in Belarus that the republic's leadership is constructive, and this will be the most severe counter-propaganda against the current policies of the European authorities. Therefore, they are restricting visits to the Republic of Belarus for their citizens. The citizens themselves perceive this (Extension of the visa-free entry – Ed.) as a very positive step, because people are interested in life in the republic; they want to visit their friends, acquaintances, relatives, cultural attractions, they want to trade, they want to interact. And this openness for visits to Belarus clearly has a positive impact on the perception of the republic by ordinary citizens of European countries."