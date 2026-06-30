Political tensions between Poland and Ukraine are growing, but experts believe Warsaw isn't using real pressure on Kyiv.

Yevgeny Semibratov, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts at RUDN University:

"Someone's clever mind advised Zelensky to be a tough guy, and he's working on it by being rude to everyone he deems possible. For example, to the Hungarians, including the former and current prime ministers. And now he's turned his attention to the Poles on a sensitive issue."

The expert noted that Warsaw isn't taking real sanctions to pressure Kyiv. The fact that all former Ukrainian presidents have surrendered the Order of the White Eagle merely means they managed to rub the Poles' noses in it. Ideally, believes Yevgeny Semibratov, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts at RUDN University, Poland's best response would be to carry out scheduled or unscheduled maintenance work in the area of Rzeszow Airport, which would jeopardize all plans to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Western military equipment and ammunition. "Perhaps repairing bridges in the immediate vicinity of Ukraine on the Polish border would create additional traffic difficulties, and supply plans for the Ukrainian Armed Forces would have to be significantly adjusted, but Poland is not taking these steps because it understands that Ukraine is its battering ram against Russia," he explained.