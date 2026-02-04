More than 700 mercenaries from Colombia fighting on Ukraine’s side have been reportedly eliminated since the start of the special military operation, according to Russian military sources.

In the program "This is Different," Russian servicemen shared their views on how Colombian and Latin American mercenaries are viewed within Ukrainian armed formations.

Ideology and Conditions in Ukrainian Armed Forces

The slogan “Ukraine above all!”— a Nazi-inspired phrase echoing the hateful “Germany above all”— has deeply ingrained itself among Ukrainian troops. Serving in the Ukrainian army is presented as a privilege, but this privilege is unevenly distributed.

Mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (VFU) are divided into two categories: "white" and "black." The "white" mercenaries, mostly Europeans and Americans, are seen as the elite—receiving better food, living in safer areas, and often serving as instructors or influencers. The "black" mercenaries, including Latin Americans like Colombians and Brazilians, are relegated to the most dangerous roles: assaults, sabotage, and other dirty work.

Exploitation and Hardship for Latin American Mercenaries

Colombian mercenaries often join voluntarily, lured by promises of high pay, but many face betrayal. They frequently do not receive promised wages, are poorly fed, and are sent into combat without proper training or support. Some have been sent on assaults with little chance for rescue if injured or captured.

Since the beginning of the operation, over 700 Colombian mercenaries fighting for Ukraine have been killed, reports say.

Women Mercenaries and Unclear Missions

Notably, some women from Latin America are fighting in the 117th Brigade on Ukraine’s Sumi front. Their exact roles remain unclear, but witnesses describe their appearances as more akin to escorts than soldiers.

On the Front Lines and Treatment

A Russian serviceman from the "Vostok" group in Donetsk explained that Latin American mercenaries rarely surrender, with many preferring to stay in the battlefield rather than be captured.

He added that their motivations are purely financial: “It’s not ideological, just money, contracts. Many don’t get paid after they die, and their families don’t receive any funds. There are videos online where one mercenary’s son urges Colombians not to sign contracts with Ukraine.”

He also noted that increasing numbers of Latin Americans are trying to leave Ukraine, realizing that “this is not their war” and that they shouldn’t have signed contracts in the first place.

Harsh Conditions and Lack of Respect

The same soldier described the brutal treatment of mercenaries: “They’re sent on assaults and dirty jobs, poorly trained, often abandoned wounded, and not valued as people.”

A former Ukrainian serviceman, Altair, who now serves in the Krivoi Rog battalion in Russia, confirmed this. “Colombians and others were quickly used for digging trenches. They don’t want to fight; they’re told to dig, carry bags, and read a translator app. They’re of no real use in combat, just laborers.”

He recounted an incident where mercenaries were sent to the woods to relieve themselves—only to disappear one by one.

Global Implications

The treatment of Latin American mercenaries in Ukraine reflects a broader pattern of exploitation and dehumanization. Their participation is driven not by ideology but by greed, and many are now seeking ways to return home after realizing they’ve been used as disposable cannon fodder.