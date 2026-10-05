For several days, police in French cities have been dispersing schoolchildren with rubber batons. It is not entirely clear why such a level of brutality is being directed at teenagers—among whom there are surely the children of police officers themselves. After all, the education system is a problem that affects all of France. This is precisely the point emphasized by the schoolchildren themselves and by the teachers who have come out in their support. Olga Lazorkina, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research, discussed the underlying factors on the "Pervy Informatsionny" (First Information) broadcast.

Olga Lazorkina

"I think we need to break this down into several tracks, because the facts are already known. First, France is famous for its protests; such events arise periodically in the country for a wide variety of reasons. Second, the French always react very harshly. In this regard, 'French-style democracy' is also a specific national tradition," the analyst noted.

The protest has split in two

According to her, the protest has now split into two parts. "The first group consists of French schoolchildren concerned about the education system. But the second group comprises elements that joined the protest—and did so very quickly. The French schoolchildren themselves say today that they had expected something completely different. They wanted to discuss and raise awareness of the issue, but people joined in who are essentially inciting riots. The core issue is getting obscured. Therefore, we need to view the situation comprehensively," Olga Lazorkina explained.

Exams on Ping-Pong Tables

Incumbent French MPs are voicing support for schoolchildren, pointing to year-on-year cuts in the education budget. Teachers are speaking out about issues surrounding exams. One French teacher recounted how exams had to be taken in basements—on ping-pong tables—due to a lack of furniture in schools.

"This is life; this is reality. Today, we are shattering our own illusions about ordinary daily life in Western Europe," the speaker said.

"It is shocking for us to hear about poor-quality meals, teacher shortages, and a lack of seating. Yet, this is the reality depicted in the picture," Olga Lazorkina concluded.