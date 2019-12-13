Timur Shafir: Western pressure requires cohesion from Union State

Only joint action and deepening of integration processes within the Union State framework will help Belarus and Russia cope successfully with an unprecedented economic and political pressure from the collective West. Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia Timur Shafir is convinced of that.

Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia: The pressure that has actually been unleashed against Russia and Belarus, against our Union State, shows that they are almost totally ineffective to oppose it on their own. And that despite any criticism, despite any discussion about efficiency, the institution of the Union State of Russia and Belarus has shown that it is the only fully functioning institution.