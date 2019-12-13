3.41 RUB
Timur Shafir: Western pressure requires cohesion from Union State
Only joint action and deepening of integration processes within the Union State framework will help Belarus and Russia cope successfully with an unprecedented economic and political pressure from the collective West. Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia Timur Shafir is convinced of that.
Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia: The pressure that has actually been unleashed against Russia and Belarus, against our Union State, shows that they are almost totally ineffective to oppose it on their own. And that despite any criticism, despite any discussion about efficiency, the institution of the Union State of Russia and Belarus has shown that it is the only fully functioning institution.
"It has shown that the most correct vector of our movement is rapprochement. This is the vector that determines the sovereignty of our countries, the independence and territorial integrity of our countries. And this demonstrates once again that despite any requirements, despite any complaints about the format of our Union State development, the very fact of its existence and the integration process should continue. This fact is indisputable," said Shafir.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
