Timur Shafir: Germany is no longer the economic "engine of Europe"

In the current realities, the German economy is experiencing serious negative consequences from the actions of its own government. Such an opinion was shared by a well-known international journalist Timur Shafir.

According to him, the citizens themselves, who are trying to draw the attention of the leadership to the problems of the country by protest movements, suffer significantly.

Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia:

“The reaction of Germans is quite simple to explain. Germany, from the first economy in Europe, from the engine of the European economy, thanks to rash or criminal actions of the current leadership, is very quickly slipping into some kind of catching-up country. And this is happening literally before our eyes. We can say that, of course, the catalyst for this was absolutely uncontrolled assistance of the German government to Kiev, but in general there is a whole series of processes and mistakes that were inherent in the German leadership much earlier, before this situation occurred. Of course, the reaction of the German population, German citizens cannot be any different. In some sectors, in some categories of payments, the amount of payments of ordinary Germans has increased by 2, 3 times, while in parallel with the growth of payments they face a reduction in subsidies, benefits and other payments.

