“The reaction of Germans is quite simple to explain. Germany, from the first economy in Europe, from the engine of the European economy, thanks to rash or criminal actions of the current leadership, is very quickly slipping into some kind of catching-up country. And this is happening literally before our eyes. We can say that, of course, the catalyst for this was absolutely uncontrolled assistance of the German government to Kiev, but in general there is a whole series of processes and mistakes that were inherent in the German leadership much earlier, before this situation occurred. Of course, the reaction of the German population, German citizens cannot be any different. In some sectors, in some categories of payments, the amount of payments of ordinary Germans has increased by 2, 3 times, while in parallel with the growth of payments they face a reduction in subsidies, benefits and other payments.