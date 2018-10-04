EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Fabrics of the Belarusian "Kamvol" can be used for sewing school uniform in Uzbekistan

The chairman of the Bellegprom concern Nikolay Yefimchik told journalists that in August, the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan decided to introduce school uniform from the next school year. Now negotiations are underway on the first deliveries of fabrics to Tashkent, from which the first samples of the form for pupils will be made.

The international exhibition-fair BelTexIndustry 2018 in Minsk will work until October 5. Shows of Belarusian clothing manufacturers have already taken place, and training on effective management in the fashion industry and online commerce was held.

