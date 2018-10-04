3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Fabrics of the Belarusian "Kamvol" can be used for sewing school uniform in Uzbekistan
The chairman of the Bellegprom concern Nikolay Yefimchik told journalists that in August, the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan decided to introduce school uniform from the next school year. Now negotiations are underway on the first deliveries of fabrics to Tashkent, from which the first samples of the form for pupils will be made.
The international exhibition-fair BelTexIndustry 2018 in Minsk will work until October 5. Shows of Belarusian clothing manufacturers have already taken place, and training on effective management in the fashion industry and online commerce was held.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All