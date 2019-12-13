UN mission brings humanitarian aid to TLC shelter: 20 tons of food, and Christmas presents for children

And while the West is struggling with fictional threats, the refugees at the logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border are still hoping that they will finally be treated not as a political tool, but as real people who have the right to peaceful future. The international representatives of democracy and humanism only hide behind general phrases and smiles. On December 9, the border shelter was visited by the UN representatives. The Belarusian side fulfills all its obligations on the migration issue and provides all the necessary support to the people stuck at the border. And the youngest residents of the TLC shelter received Christmas presents today.