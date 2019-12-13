3.41 RUB
"Only the people have the right to decide their fate" - the tactics of Alexander Lukashenko in the mid-90s turned out to be more relevant than ever today
The All-Belarusian People's Assembly has already proved its effectiveness in the recent history of the country. The evolution of the people's veche is based on the centuries-old experience of state building of our predecessors. Since 1996, six All-Belarusian People's Assemblies have been held. The current one is the seventh and the first in the new status.
Each assembly has made an important contribution to ensuring peace and stability in the society, to the progressive and effective development of the Belarusian state.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
“We are facing a choice: either Belarus will remain a hostage in the hands of politicians eager for revenge for their defeats, or we will establish proper law and order and direct all the forces of the people to solving urgent problems. These days the fate of not the President, not the institution of presidency, but the fate of the entire Belarusian people, the future of our children and the future of our country is being decided.”
