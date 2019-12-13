3.42 RUB
Krzysztof Tolwinski: Belarus has given up American influence and is on the path of political sovereignty
Belarus held elections for itself, complying with the legislation and norms of law. This is confirmed by numerous international observers. But the voice of pseudo-democracy from across the ocean is unable to keep silent.
And who are the judges?
In less than an hour after the closing of polling stations in Belarus, as the State Department declared about the fictitious parliamentary and local elections in our country. The claims are the same: the absence of observers from the OSCE and allegedly forced elections, in fear and repression. However, the State Department for some reason omits the fact that in the USA observers are not necessary at all, that ballot boxes are not transparent, and most importantly, there is uncontrolled early voting by mail there.
Krzysztof Tolwinski, politician, chairman of the Front party, election observer (Poland):
Everything took place at the highest level, at the level of the world standard, the European standard. Belarus has given up American influence and American money. It is following the path of sovereignty, first of all, political sovereignty, so you know whom you, the Belarusians, have chosen. Stick exactly to this path, this direction and it does not matter what others say.
