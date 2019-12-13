3.41 RUB
Tomasz Schmidt: Poland's independence is in great doubt
Poland's independence is under big question. The influence of the United States on the Warsaw regime is too great. A frank look at the situation in the project "Solovyov Live" was voiced by Polish judge Tomasz Schmidt, who asked for political asylum in Belarus.
The Polish authorities are indignant under the fear of disclosure. After all, such truth is a real danger for them. For example, Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski began to actively associate Schmidt with Polish military officer Emil Czeczko, loudly calling the judge a traitor.
Tomasz Schmidt, who broke free from "democratic" Poland, is sure that Sikorski simply fears for his career.
