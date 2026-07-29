Top Export Destinations Identified as Belarusian Business Engages with Diplomats

Business + diplomacy = export. The Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding annual consultations between employees of domestic enterprises and the heads of Belarus’s diplomatic missions.

Negotiations did not stop for several hours. At the center of attention were the implementation of joint projects, industrial cooperation, increasing exports and resolving issues related to the growth of trade.

The Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry annually organizes dozens of exhibitions and hundreds of presentations in order to advantageously present domestic products on the international arena. This is a unique platform where business can ask diplomats directly, face to face, how to effectively enter a particular foreign market.

It was with precisely this intention that Mirza Choloyan, director of the transport engineering plant, came from Osipovichi to Minsk to hold talks.

The enterprise he represents produces railway platforms and containers for cargo transportation. Time requires manufacturers not only to be in the innovation trend but also to have the ability to promote the product.

And such meetings are an opportunity to learn first-hand about the specifics of doing business, tariff regulation and demand for the product in specific countries. And this product is gaining speed on export routes.

“With the embassies of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Kenya and Tanzania there are interests in entering the markets of these states with an offer of our products,” Mirza Choloyan shared.

The off-site seminar brought together more than 40 diplomats. The broad representation is connected with the fact that an annual seminar of the heads of diplomatic missions and consular institutions of Belarus is currently taking place in Minsk: this week Belarusian ambassadors from dozens of countries have gathered in the capital. Such a meeting with business circles is already traditional — it is an opportunity to feel the rhythm and trends of the economy on the ground.

Konstantin Chizhik, chargé d’affaires ad interim of Belarus in Germany:

“This is a very useful format that is practiced every year. Precisely in the format of such a live dialogue we find points of contact, feel the pulse of Belarusian business, and Belarusian business has the opportunity to receive first-hand information about the conditions of work on a particular market.”

More than 200 companies registered for the meeting. The spheres are different — from the food industry to the production of equipment. Logistics, certification, search for business partners. With such questions Olga Kozinets, a representative of a large enterprise for the production of meat products, came to the meeting.

In particular, the plans of their enterprise include the conquest of new markets, for example the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Today the enterprise is confirming compliance with strict “halal” standards. There are no doubts about the result: the “Made in Belarus” mark is a guarantee of impeccable quality.

Olga Kozinets, deputy director of the meat products enterprise:

“We would like to expand the range of representation of our products in various regions and countries in which we either have not been or to expand the existing client base. Our products are of very high quality, but the attestation for obtaining the ‘halal’ certificate is a rather complicated procedure, therefore serious preparation is needed. We are doing everything to obtain this certificate. Now a new semi-finished products workshop is being built, therefore the range of our capabilities will expand.”

Igor Bely, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

“If we speak about Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, they are diametrically different. The Emirates is already a developed market; tariff measures and technical barriers are minimized. If we speak about Saudi Arabia, this is an opening market.”

Representatives of enterprises signed up for interviews with diplomats. Negotiations non-stop for several hours. Even a kind of top-five of export destinations in demand among Belarusian producers was determined: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Egypt, Turkmenistan.

Pavel Shidlovsky, chargé d’affaires ad interim of Belarus in the USA:

“As for the USA, 31 people signed up with me, which for me is completely unique. Previously there was a much smaller number of those wishing. I want to say that at the present moment we are at the very initial stage of establishing normal business relations with this country. As we advance in the political direction, the lifting of sanctions and trade restrictions, export control measures, personal sanctions — as all of this happens, we can move forward and promote concrete economic projects.”

On the international market Belarus has long established itself as a reliable partner with whom people strive to work. And even when some doors close, new windows of opportunity for promising long-term cooperation open. Its foundations, among other things, are also laid during such meetings.