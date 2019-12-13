3.42 RUB
Solemn graduation ceremony to be held in schools and gymnasiums
This year's graduation is held in a special format, taking into account the recommendations of doctors. The performers, stilt walkers entertain the school leavers in the yard of the 12th gymnasium, for example. One can get memorable posters in a photo booth. The educational institution has medical classes with chemical and biological profiles, as well as managerial and IT profiles.
The graduates of gymnasiums and schools receive certificates today and tomorrow. The centralized testing is ahead. This year it will start on June 25.
