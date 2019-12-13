3.42 RUB
Marriages registered on 955th anniversary of Minsk in main Palace of Civil Ceremonies
The solemn registration of marriages was held on the eve of the City Day. On September 9, 7 young couples of the capital got married. The ceremony was held in the main Minsk Palace of Civil Ceremonies. Live music, decorated halls, solemn atmosphere and warm feelings. The couples were married by the best registrar officers from all over Belarus - the finalists of the National Contest of Professional Skills.
