Trade turnover between Belarus and Russia could exceed $70 billion in 2026

Mutual trade between Belarus and Russia could exceed $70 billion by the end of the year

Mutual trade between Belarus and Russia could exceed $70 billion by the end of the year, stated Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

Economic cooperation between the two countries has strengthened significantly in recent years. For comparison, in 2019, the volume of mutual trade in goods and services stood at $38 billion.

The development of this cooperation has a direct impact on the well-being of citizens, the earnings of enterprises, and state tax revenues.

The parties will also focus specifically on financial cooperation. Currently, the share of mutual settlements conducted in national currencies has reached 90%. Looking ahead, plans are in place to create conditions for cross-border payments using.