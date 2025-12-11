"Trading Influence" and Fight Against It: How Belarus Reduces Corruption Levels

Corruption remains one of the most pressing and widely discussed problems in the modern world. What does this term mean today? Does Belarusian corruption have its own specific features? And what measures are being taken to eradicate it? These questions were addressed by Artem Ignatenko, Senior Prosecutor for Special Assignments at the Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office, in the program "Current Interview."

According to Ignatenko, corruption is a global phenomenon that knows no borders, affecting both developed and developing economies. Its essence lies in the abuse of official powers for personal gain.

The most eloquent and concise definition of corruption is "the trading of influence."

— Artem Ignatenko, Senior Prosecutor for Special Assignments at the Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime, Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office

The negative attitude toward corruption at the international level was formalized over 20 years ago with the adoption of the UN Convention.

Corruption manifestations in different countries are generally similar: bribery, abuse of official position for personal interests, embezzlement. The main differences lie in the scale of its spread and the level of involvement of top officials.

In Belarus, the most corruption-prone sectors traditionally include agriculture (about 20% of crimes), industry (16-18%), as well as transport and construction (around 10%). These industries have strategic importance for the country’s economy, involve significant resources, and attract increased monitoring by law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, over the past decade, there has been a steady downward trend in corruption-related crimes. In 2015, more than 1,600 such crimes were registered, whereas in 2024, the number decreased to 1,031.

Ignatenko attributes this positive dynamic to several factors: significant improvements in the quality of public services, which reduced everyday corruption, as well as increased efficiency in managing state property and budget funds.

In response to whether corruption can sometimes be beneficial, the prosecutor is categorical: "Corruption is a destructive phenomenon that negatively impacts economic development."

Bribery

A company that relies on bribery and dishonest schemes instead of improving efficiency and competitiveness ultimately loses. When such schemes are uncovered, it becomes clear that the company is unable to operate in fair competition.

The main strategy for fighting corruption in Belarus, according to Ignatenko, is based on prevention and creating conditions where corruption becomes unprofitable and difficult to carry out. This is facilitated by enhancing the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies, which now more often detect and halt violations at the initial stage of corruption deals.

Equally important is the creation of a transparent and understandable business environment, where market participants develop a "collective confidence" that their competitors are also rejecting dishonest methods.

Simultaneously, large-scale work is underway on anti-corruption education and training, starting from school programs and extending to advanced training for civil servants and managers. This helps prevent many violations committed out of ignorance.

Ignatenko emphasizes that both parties in a corruption scheme are responsible: bribe giver and bribe taker.

— Artem Ignatenko, Senior Prosecutor for Special Assignments, Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office

"Both sides are guilty. One fails to control their weaknesses and chooses what seems to be the easiest way to solve a problem — bribery. The other succumbs to the temptation of personal gain. Ultimately, a serious crime is committed."

However, the measures of responsibility differ. Those who accept bribes face stricter sanctions — longer prison terms without the possibility of parole or amnesty.

Bribe givers, under certain conditions (voluntary confession, active cooperation with investigators), may be exempt from criminal liability.

Since 2021, Belarus has introduced liability not only for individuals but also for legal entities. If it is established that a bribe was paid in the interests of a company, that company faces administrative fines that can reach up to 200% of the bribe amount, as well as measures such as disqualification from participating in government procurement.

Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office

Over nearly four years of implementing this mechanism, more than 150 unscrupulous business entities have been held accountable. There are ongoing discussions about creating a registry of such companies.

Given that corruption often has a transnational character and perpetrators seek to hide assets abroad, international cooperation plays a crucial role. Belarus actively collaborates with foreign colleagues through bilateral channels and within regional organizations such as the CIS Anti-Corruption Council and the Eurasian Group on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (EAG). The country is also a full member of the UN’s universal anti-corruption platform.