Traditional Values Defended: Belarus Condemns Childfree Lifestyle as Threat to Society

The childfree ideology, which is actively promoted online today, is unacceptable for our society as it destroys the key foundation of any state — the family. This was stated by a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly before the start of a Belarusian-Russian round table.

The main theme of the meeting was the preservation of family values, the development of the family institution and demographic processes in the two countries. The event was timed to coincide with the Year of the Belarusian Woman.

Vyacheslav Danilovich, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, said:

“Our ancestors, the ancestors of Belarusians, lived on this geopolitical crossroads that is Belarus for thousands of years and survived thanks to the traditional spiritual and moral values that guide us to this day. These are the values that we clearly enshrined in our updated Constitution in 2022. I would like to emphasise once again that it clearly defines the family as the union of a man and a woman. This is unequivocally our position. And the fashionable ‘trend’ that is being promoted in the West is nothing more than a path to the degradation of humanity and, in fact, the cessation of its existence.”

In Belarus, support for the family is a national priority. The system of assistance includes one-time payments upon the birth of a child and monthly child-care allowances. A special package of benefits has been developed for large families — tax preferences, preferential housing loans and family capital in the amount of 35,505 Belarusian rubles.

Large families can also apply for state support when building or purchasing housing. There are separate payments for families raising children with disabilities.