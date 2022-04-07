Traditional festival "Easter Joy" opens in Minsk Palace of Art

Minsk will turn into the capital of the Orthodox forum for ten days. Today, on April 7, the traditional festival "Easter Joy" opened in the Palace of Art. The project will present a fair of various goods: souvenirs, books, icons, Easter gifts and festive delicacies. In addition to the exhibition and sale, the forum will feature spiritual meetings, concerts by creative groups and workshops for children and adults. By tradition, the event is organized by St. Elisabeth Convent of Minsk.



The Easter Joy Festival is international. It will gather the participants from dozens of countries. The forum will open with a prayer for the beginning of a good deed.



