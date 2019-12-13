Traditional spring Beauty Run held in Minsk

Unexpected and colorful images can be seen this afternoon in the area of Minsk Palace of Sports, where the traditional women's Beauty Run organized by the Belarusian Federation of Athletics started. About 300 representatives of the fair sex enjoyed the first rays of the March sun during a sports event. Some even came to Minsk from the regions in the morning to get charged with emotions and feel the atmosphere of the holiday.



At the finish line in Victory Park, girls were awarded with medals and gifts from sponsors, took pictures and the most active ones participated in the competition. The leaders stood for more than 12 minutes and received well-deserved prizes. The race was a bright and proper start to spring.



