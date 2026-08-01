Traffic through border crossing point with Latvia suspended and not yet restored

Traffic through the Grigorovshchina border crossing point with Latvia has been suspended and has not yet been restored. The State Customs Committee reported this.

"By decision of the Latvian side, traffic through the only open Grigorovshchina border crossing point on the Belarusian-Latvian border has been completely suspended since 11:00 PM on July 31 and has not yet been restored. The Latvian Minister of the Interior announced this yesterday, citing technical reasons," the statement reads.

A further update will be provided on any changes to the situation.