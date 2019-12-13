Transport Inspectorate checks taxis and transit carriers

Take care of your health and that of your passengers - such recommendations are given by transport inspection to taxi drivers in the midst of viral infections. The inspectors, in the exercise of their powers, remind drivers of the need to wear personal protective equipment and to treat the vehicle regularly with protective means.



Alexander Sirisko, specialist of the Transport Inspection Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus: "The transport inspection also advises all drivers to change masks every 2 hours, to treat the vehicle inside the cabin, to suggest the use of antiseptics for disinfection of passengers' hands."



