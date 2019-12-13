Transportation and sports infrastructure: Presidential Administration helps residents of Minsk Кegion

The systematic and comprehensive work with appeals from citizens remains a priority. The Presidential Administration constantly monitors the situation on the ground. The issues are resolved promptly at different levels. People trust them and, most importantly, they see the efficiency of this dialogue. For example, the convenient transportation was organized for residents of Logoisk District. And in Borisovskoye, there are more opportunities for sports activities in the countryside.



A high priority is given to the development of sport, its accessibility and strengthening the material and technical base. The step platforms and equipment were recently purchased for the inhabitants of Loshnitsa (and there are more than six thousand people in the agro-town). Plans are also underway to repair the Sports and Recreation Center. In general, the sports infrastructure of Borisov District is modernized on a regular basis.



There are 223 sporting facilities in Borisov District today. It has 7 children's and youth sport schools, including 2 specialized ones.



Other inhabited localities of Minsk region are also convinced that feedback helps to make life in the countryside more comfortable. For example, a resident of the agro-town Ozertso had her house roof repaired, a pensioner from Stolbtsy District had her Internet connected, and in Zhodino they helped settle a housing and utilities issue. The specialists consider every issue, whether it is personal or collective.



Convenient transportation was organized for residents of Logoisk District. Since February 10, a new schedule was introduced, taking into account the wishes of citizens.



