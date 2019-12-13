Transport tax: when and how much to pay

The transport tax, which was introduced in Belarus since the new year instead of the road tax, has to be paid by the car owners for the previous calendar year. That is, unlike the state fee, drivers won't have to pay it in advance: The current year's tax will be paid next year. You will have to pay the tax for this year till November 15, 2022. The tax authorities will send notices to taxpayers. All vehicle owners, registered in the traffic police database, are obliged to pay the fee. The tax rates will be lower as compared to state duty. There are benefits for certain categories of taxpayers. For example, pensioners will pay half of the amount. For the disabled people of group 3, the tax rate is reduced by 25%.