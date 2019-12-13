SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyHealthIncidentsRegionsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Traumatic weapons and tear gas: Polish law enforcers beat refugees and threw them into Belarus

Polish law enforcers threw another group of refugees into the territory of Belarus. Belarusian investigators are already dealing with the case.

On December 22, the border guards found 4 migrants, citizens of Egypt and Morocco, in Svisloch District. The refugees told the investigator that they were all going to Poland. There, people in uniform used traumatic weapons, gas and flash-bang grenades against them. After that, under the threat of reprisals, the Poles threw the migrants out through the animal gate to Belarus.

The foreigners were taken to the district hospital with numerous injuries from rubber bullets. One of them was diagnosed with a cut wound to the eye and head injury.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All