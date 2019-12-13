3.43 RUB
Three-dimensional panorama "Brest Fortress" appears in the Victory Museum in Moscow
Brest Fortress was the first to take on the blow of the German invaders. The citadel was planned to be taken in a few hours, and it resisted almost a month. Over 2,000 people were killed and about 7,000 captured. The military, medics and civilians fought in incredible conditions. Their feat can be seen in the Victory Museum in Moscow, but only virtually. Because of the self-insulation mode, the panorama is not yet open to the public.
