Third day of international book fair

Today, the national stand will present a series of projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. Cartographic news will be available for children. The agenda also includes an interactive program, showing documentaries and an exhibition of vintage posters. In total, 30 countries became exhibitors of the forum. The fair features 10 thousand publications. Open classes, lectures, book presentations and autograph sessions are held in BelExpo non-stop.

