The West forgets the lessons of history. But we remember and will not let it be rewritten. Plans of the Third Reich for Belarus were made long before the Great Patriotic War. Germany was going to make a colony out of Soviet Belarus and move the Volga Germans here. A document from 1933 was declassified. It also says about the plans to carry out a coup d'etat in the Soviet Union. In addition, in April 1941, the Pope knew of a rapid attack by Hitler's Germany on the Soviet Union. Jesuits in the western Soviet territories were ordered to move closer to the border. This data from the archival documents of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, prove that Belarus was and remains a tidbit for the insatiable Western world, and we must not relax.