Children from Donbass come to Belarus

It is now more important than ever to keep peace in our land. The situation is tense, but everything is being done to avoid the worst scenario. The children of Donbass have been living in it for several years now, with shootings, bombings, in fear for their lives, for their loved ones. This is not what they deserve. They understand what their childhood should really be like already here in Belarus. Today, 350 more people have arrived on the platform of Minsk railway station thanks to the project of the Union State. Children from low-income families, families with the loss of breadwinner, orphans and victims of war. This is already the third session in the camps of the Minsk Region. Children will stay here until the end of October. 700 people have already had peaceful vacations in Belarus