Belarus launches its national radio player with three dozen stations in package

Belarus has launched a national radio player. The legal platform is in operation for the first time and makes the radio as accessible to the listener as possible. All you need is to download the application or go to the website, and all the waves, from classics to chanson, will be at your disposal. The initiative comes from the Broadcasting Industry Association.

The project is a social one allowing the Belarusians to see the breadth of Belarusian radio, and in exceptionally good quality. And for the first time, city and regional radio stations "talk" beyond their borders. For example, Vitebsk wave can now be heard in the headphones of a listener from Brest or Grodno. All thanks to the media player.

There are already several thousand users in radio player. This week, the radio list will be updated with four waves from the regions. Ideally, all 44 radio stations in the country will be brought together. The developers are waiting for your feedback.

