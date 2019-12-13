Three countries to present their new releases at Listapad on November 24

Three countries will present their new releases at Listapad today. Theater house "Moscow" will show a brief version of the 8-hour film about Nursultan Nazarbayev. Three-time Oscar winner Oliver Stone was engaged in the production of a story about the first President of Kazakhstan. At the same time "Kakheti Train", presented by the delegation from Georgia, will be demonstrated in "Tsentralny". The Indonesian film "The Bay of Love" will be shown in the House of Cinema. Meanwhile, the international jury of Listapad will continue watching the competitive films. Thirteen directors, actors and critics will judge the motion pictures from Georgia, France, Venezuela and Turkey.



