This memorial has become not only Belarusian, but also a pan-European place of grief and worship. The monumental Trostenets in terms of the number of victims is in fourth place after such notorious Nazi camps in Europe as Auschwitz, Majdanek and Treblinka. According to official figures alone, more than 200 thousand people were killed there. The memorial was opened five years ago. The project was supervised by the Head of State at all stages. Trostenets simply could but appear on the land of the long-suffering, but not broken people.



The village of Maly Trostenets, unremarkable in peacetime, became the strategic point of fascist cartography as a perfect crime scene.



In the spring of 1942, the village was officially called a labor camp. In fact, the settlement differed from the exemplary Dachau and Sachsenhausen only because they did not keep any records of the prisoners. Trains with deported Jews from Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic arrived every day.



The area of the memorial complex is 112 ha. Most of them perished from exhausting labor. Survivors were subjected to “special treatment,” that is, they were physically destroyed in a pit furnace in the Shashkovka.



The center of the axis of memorial is the composition of sculptor Konstantin Kostyuchenko "The Gate of Memory"



Konstantin Kostyuchenko, sculptor, laureate of the Special Prize of the President of Belarus:



“The initial sketches were connected with the Tsar’s gates. Further along the course of the work itself, adjustments were made, since not only Orthodox were killed and buried in this place, but also people of other faiths. Therefore, the work has taken on a more universal look."



5 years ago, the head of state opened the memorial complex to preserve memory and historical authenticity - such a task was set by the Head of State.



Today the monument "Trostenets" keeps the history of thousands of families on a global scale, not only in our country.





