Record amount of housing after overhaul commissioned in Belarus in 2023

A record volume of housing after overhaul was commissioned in Belarus following the results of the year. This was stated by Minister of Housing and Communal Services Gennady Trubilo, reports BELTA

This year, the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services has maximally approached the task of capital repair - at least 3% of the operating housing stock. "In the country as a whole, by the end of 2023, more than 3.4 million square meters of housing was commissioned after major repairs, which will amount to 2.9%," said Gennady Trubilo.