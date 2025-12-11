"A certain shift is taking place in US policy. This applies to both domestic and foreign policy. The Trump administration is taking a more rational view of the situation. There's an understanding that engagement with Russia is essential. And the Trump administration understands that the Republic of Belarus and Russia are in the same boat. This is a connection that it would probably be very naive not to acknowledge. Therefore, the US administration is focusing on engaging not only with Russia but also with its partners. Overall, this fits within the context of the political vector adopted by the Trump administration, including the recently approved new national security strategy in the US."