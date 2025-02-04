The first foreign leader with whom the new head of the White House met was the Prime Minister of Israel. The results of their meeting were truly sensational: Trump proposed to evict the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, resettling them in friendly Arab countries. The United States is even ready to pay for this move. But Washington should not be suspected of selfless philanthropy: no, the Gaza Strip, firstly, should become American property, and, secondly, it should be turned into a fashionable resort.

Donald Trump - President of the USA:

"I really believe that when we become the owners, it will bring stability to the Middle East. Everyone I have spoken to likes the idea that the United States will own this piece of land, develop it and create thousands of jobs. This magnificent place will soon be unrecognizable!"

The idea of resettling the Gaza Strip has been met with universal condemnation

This idea, to put it mildly, has been met with hostility by the international community. The authorities of France, Great Britain, Turkey, and a number of other influential countries have declared their rejection of the project of evicting Palestinians from their ancestral lands.