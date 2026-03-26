When initiating the conflict with Iran, the US failed to take into account either the severity of Tehran's response or its own vulnerability. Now, the White House chief is at a loss as to how to get out of a situation that is damaging his reputation, according to a Russian expert.

"The conflict is currently escalating very seriously. There's no silver lining in sight. The US has found itself in a very serious and unpleasant situation. It's safe to say that Trump was set up by the Jewish lobby, and he's fallen into a trap. He doesn't know what to do. And we see him thrashing around, claiming victories, then asking for help, then claiming victories again, then asking and threatening for help again. He's extorting money from Congress. It's clear he's in a completely unreasonable and hopeless situation."