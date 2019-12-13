Pricing in Belarus under control of senators, MART and SCC

Prices for socially important goods in stores remain unchanged compared to the previous week. This was stated following the results of monitoring of the cost of food products in one of the retail networks of the capital. Pricing is under control of senators, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and the State Control Committee. Since the beginning of this year there have been 217 violations. 208 officials have been brought to justice for failure to comply with the rules of the formation of the cost of products.



According to the 100th resolution of the MART, the monthly change in the cost of socially important goods should not exceed 0.2% of the price of these goods, established in the previous month.



