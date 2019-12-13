Price situation on Belarusian market predicted and controlled

The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade constantly monitors the cost of goods from manufacturers and suppliers, and trade surcharges. The surge was recorded in March. The price of garlic, lemons and ginger and the demand for buckwheat increased in connection with closed borders and import difficulties. The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade introduced price regulation to prevent an increase in the cost of socially important goods, such as bread, milk, meat and cereals. It had a positive effect. There is no shortage and products are affordable.

The regulator promptly eliminates any price distortions that arise. Only 4 violations were recorded in Mogilev and Grodno Regions for 6 months.



