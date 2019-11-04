PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine recognized by PRC

The Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine near Minsk received high appraisal and recognition from colleagues from the Celestial Empire. It opened at a regional hospital two years ago. During this time, three thousand people have used exotic procedures such as acupuncture, hirudotherapy, laser treatment, oriental massage. The Belarusian doctors have undergone training in China, received master classes from foreign colleagues at the center.

