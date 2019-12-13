Centralized testing to be held in new format this year



Applicants will seat one meter from each other. There will be antiseptics in every classroom. A schedule of airings during the testing is also compiled. Math and Russian testing will last 2 days. However, one can't choose the exam date on one’s own. The experts advise to study the list of specialties as there are a lot of new ones.



Irina Starovoitova, First Deputy Minister of Education of Belarus: "50 higher education institutions receive the applicants this year. There are also new specialties, such as forestry, industrial safety, design, and others."



More than 64 000 applicants have registered to pass the Centralized Testing. The first test will be held on June 25.



