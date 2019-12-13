Central Botanical Garden invites visitors for series of new autumn routes

The Central Botanical Garden offers a series of new routes for autumn excursions. Among the "debut" exposition zones is the area of shade-growing plants including more than a hundred varieties and species of flora and a medicinal garden, which is especially pleasant in September. Among the most visited places of the garden from September to the end of October are the rows of dahlias and gladioluses, barchats, sunflowers, and asters. Until the first frosts, there will be roses blooming in the garden, too.