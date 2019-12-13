PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Central Botanical Garden invites visitors for series of new autumn routes

The Central Botanical Garden offers a series of new routes for autumn excursions. Among the "debut" exposition zones is the area of shade-growing plants including more than a hundred varieties and species of flora and a medicinal garden, which is especially pleasant in September. Among the most visited places of the garden from September to the end of October are the rows of dahlias and gladioluses, barchats, sunflowers, and asters. Until the first frosts, there will be roses blooming in the garden, too.

A series of educational and introductory tours is planned for autumn in the botanical garden. But the main task of the institution is preparation of plants for winter time. About a hundred of specialists are involved in it.

