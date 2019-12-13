3.43 RUB
Central Region fully prepared for harvest
Minsk Region is fully prepared for the harvest . A thousand and a half combine harvesters and 9,000 machine operators! Nearly 100 thousand hectares are under the winter crops and half of it has already been threshed. In total, the farmers of the central region are planning to thresh 1.8 million tons of grain during the season. Meanwhile soil is being prepared for the future harvest. Farmers actively apply fertilizers. The sowing of winter crops is scheduled for late summer and early autumn.
