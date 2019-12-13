Medicine prices in Belarus remain stable

Senators continue to monitor drugs costs across the country. Both private and state pharmacies of Minsk are under control. Special attention is paid to the group of socially important drugs, the prices of which have been frozen by the government since February this year. There are 50 items in this category: antibiotics, drugs for the treatment of the respiratory system, cardiovascular system, anti-cold and others. No violations were found.



Such monitoring takes place every month in all regions.



